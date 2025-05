Thievy Bifouma Signs for Persepolis

Tasnim – Iran’s Persepolis football club completed the signing of French forward Thievy Bifouma.

The 32-year-old player, who has joined Persepolis from Esteghlal Khuzestan, penned a two-year deal with the Iranian giant.

Sepahan and Foolad had also shown interest in signing him.

Bifouma has played in Greek side A.E. Kifisia, Turkish teams Bursaspor and Sivasspor, Spanish teams Espanyol and Granada and English team West Bromwich Albion.