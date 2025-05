Paykan Secure Promotion to IPL

Tasnim – The Paykan Football Club won promotion to the 2025-26 Iran Professional League (IPL) on Sunday.

The Tehran-based club defeated Mes Kerman 2-1 in Tehran and finished in second place in the 2024-25 Azadegan League.

Fajr Sepasi had previously earned its promotion to the IPL as the Azadegan League champion.

Also, Havadar and Nassaji were relegated from the IPL to the Azadegan League.