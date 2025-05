Reza Shekari Joins Persepolis: Official

Tasnim – Attacking midfielder Reza Shekari joined the Persepolis football team on Sunday.

The 26-year-old player has joined the Reds from Sepahan.

Shekari has previously played in Zob Ahan, Rubin Kazan, Tractor, and Gol Gohar.

He is the fourth Persepolis signing after Thievy Bifouma, Mojtaba Fakhrian and Amin Kazemian.