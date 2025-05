Golmohammadi Signs Two-Year Extension with Foolad

Tasnim – Yahya Golmohammadi signed a two-year contract extension with Iran’s Foolad football club on Tuesday.

Golmohammadi was appointed as Foolad’s head coach for the 2024-25 Iran Professional League (IPL) season, leading the team to a fourth-place finish.

Now, the Ahvaz-based club has extended the former Persepolis coach’s contract for an additional two years.