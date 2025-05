Rabiei Named Kheybar Coach

Tasnim – Mohammad Rabiei is new head coach of Iranian top-flight football club Kheybar.

Rabiei replaced Saeid Daghighi in the Khorramabad-based club.

The 43-year-old trainer has penned a two-year deal with Kheybar.

Rabiei led Zob Ahan to sixth place last season in Iran football league.

Daghighi has been linked with Iranian clubs Nassaji and Paykan as well as Iran U-23 football team.