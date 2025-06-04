A glance at Amir Ghalenoei’s Iran

Tehran Times - Head coach Amir Ghalenoei has announced his 28-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualification matches against Qatar and North Korea, as Iran's national football team look to solidify their commanding position atop Group A. Having already secured their berth in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Team Melli aim to conclude the third round of Asian qualifying on a high note.

Iran, currently leading their group with an impressive 20 points, will travel to Doha to face Qatar at Lusail Stadium on June 5. Five days later, they will return home to host North Korea in Tehran for their final fixture.

The 28-player roster, unveiled after two weeks of mini-camps, features a blend of seasoned veterans and promising new talents. Among the notable inclusions are goalkeepers Alireza Beiranvand, Payam Niazmand, and Seyed Hossein Hosseini. The defensive line sees familiar faces like Milad Mohammadi, Shoja Khalilzadeh, and Morteza Pouraliganji, alongside new call-up such as Aref Aghasi.

Midfield stalwarts like Saeid Ezatolahi, Saman Ghoddos, and Rouzbeh Cheshmi provide experience, while the attacking force boasts the prolific Mehdi Taremi, Ali Alipour, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh and Shahriar Moghanlou. Young talents like Mohammad Ghorbani, Mehdi Hashemnejad and Javad Hosseinnejad have also earned a place in the squad.

Ghalenoei's squad selection shows a careful balance between proven players and fresh faces who have impressed in the domestic league.

The inclusion of players like Aghasi and Hashemnejad, who have excelled for Tractor, highlights the coach's readiness to integrate in-form domestic players.

With their World Cup spot already secured, these two matches offer Ghalenoei an opportunity to fine-tune his squad and experiment with tactics ahead of the global showpiece. Team Melli will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run and carry strong momentum into the next phase of their World Cup preparations. The upcoming encounters against Qatar and North Korea will serve as crucial tests, allowing the coaching staff to assess various combinations and solidify the team's cohesion.