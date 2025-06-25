Nottingham Forest Makes Inquiry about Inter Star Taremi: Report

Tasnim – Inter Milan flop Mehdi Taremi could continue his career in the Premier League after Nottingham Forest joined the race for the Iranian forward.

Negotiations regarding the transfer are expected to begin soon. Taremi has played 43 matches for Inter in all competitions, scoring three goals.

Nottingham Forest has reportedly made an enquiry about 32-year-old Taremi.

Taremi joined Inter last summer as one of Europe's top scorers. However, his form at San Siro has been nowhere near his glory days at Porto.

The Iran international scored just three goals in 43 appearances for the Nerazzurri last season.