2025-26 IPL to Kick Off on August 18

Tasnim – The 2025-26 Iran Professional League (IPL) is scheduled to kick off on August 18.

The new season of the league was originally set to start on August 6, but the opening has been postponed due to the recent Israeli war on Iran.

Tractor is the defending champion.

The Iran Super Cup between Esteghlal and Tractor will be held on August 11 in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium.