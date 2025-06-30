Faraz Kamalvand Named Nassaji Coach: Official

Tasnim – The Nassaji Mazandaran football club has officially begun its journey back to the Iran Professional League (IPL) by appointing Faraz Kamalvand as its new head coach.

With this appointment, the club aims to take a different path from what transpired in the 24th league season.

Kamalvand, who has a proven track record of returning teams such as Sanat Naft and Gostaresh Foolad to the IPL, is now tasked with securing promotion for Nassaji.

He will begin his new role on July 9 at Nassaji’s home stadium in Qaemshahr.

Most recently, Kamalvand worked as the head coach of Sanat Naft.