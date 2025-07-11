Mobin Dehghan joins Al Wahda

Tehran Times - Iranian young defensive midfielder Mobin Dehghan joined Emirati side Al Wahda.

The 19-year-old player has joined Al Wahda on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

“This is a big step in my life, and I thank Al Wehda for trusting me. I hope I can meet the expectations here. I am very happy to join this great club at this stage of my football career. I promise to give my best effort in Al Wahda,” Dehghan said.

He has joined his countrymen Ahmed Nourollahi and Mohammad Ghorbani.

The talented player had been linked with Iranian teams Persepolis and Tractor.