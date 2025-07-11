Iran fall in FIFA rankings

Tehran Times - Iran moved down two spots in the latest FIFA world rankings published on Thursday.

Team Melli have moved down to 20th place in the rankings.

Japan are still the best Asian team in FIFA rankings, sitting in 17th place.

Argentina retained top spot in the latest FIFA rankings published on Thursday. Spain and France complete the top three, while England and Brazil occupy the fourth and fifth places, respectively.

The next edition of the FIFA Men's World Rankings will be published on Sept. 18.

