Taremi Set to Return To Inter Milan Training

Tasnim – Iranian striker Mahdi Taremi is to return to Inter Milan’s preseason training despite strong links away this summer.

According to Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, the Iranian forward was not among the players to return to Inter Milan’s preseason training last weekend.

The reason was that Inter had granted the 33-year-old a few extra days of vacation.

Taremi had to go through the stressful ordeal of being unable to leave his home country of Iran amid Israeli airstrikes in June.

However, the Corriere dello Sport reported that Taremi’s vacation will come to an end imminently.

The newspaper said that the former Porto striker will join up with Inter’s preseason training camp.

Nevertheless, Taremi still has little place in the Nerazzurri’s plans for next season, the Corriere report said.

It is expected that the Iranian international will leave Inter this summer. Furthermore, the player himself is reportedly ready to accept a move away.

Therefore, Taremi’s stay at Inter will likely only be temporary. He will keep fit in preseason training, in anticipation of a move away in August.