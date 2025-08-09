Referees to end matches over racist chants: Taj

Taj

Tehran Times - Mehdi Taj, head of the Iran Football Federation, says they will take racist chants in the 2025/26 Iran Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) seriously.

In recent years, some fans have directed racist chants at teams and players.

Taj announced that new rules have been issued allowing referees to end a match shortly after hearing racist chants.

“We’ve promised FIFA that we will fight the racist chants. A referee can end a match by blowing three whistles upon hearing racist chants. Once it is done, such chants will no longer occur,” Taj said.

He also noted that referees will not have the right to give interviews, and that only the Referees’ Committee should speak.

