Tractor win 2025 Iran’s Super Cup [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Tractor football team came from a goal down to beat Esteghlal 2-1 in 2025 Iran’s Super Cup on Monday.

In the match held in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium, Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored an early goal for Esteghlal in the 12th minute.

With three minutes remaining, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh leveled the score from the penalty spot and Tomislav Štrkalj scored the winner four minutes later.

This high-profile match saw Tractor, the reigning champions of the Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL), faced off against Esteghlal, the Hazfi Cup winners.

Historically, Persepolis are the most successful team in Super Cup, having won the title five times.

