Ex-Iran Captain Dejagah Named Lusail Assistant Coach

Tasnim – Qatar’s Lusail Sports Club announced the appointment of former Iranian international Ashkan Dejagah as assistant coach of the First Team ahead of the 2025–26 season.

A veteran of top European leagues and major international tournaments, Dejagah brings championship-winning experience and a strong footballing pedigree.

His leadership, and winning mentality are expected to add great value to our coaching team, the club announced.

“Ashkan is a top professional with a deep understanding of the game. We’re excited to have someone of his caliber join the Lusail family, and we’re confident he’ll be an excellent addition to our project. We warmly welcome Ashkan Dejagah to Lusail SC and look forward to the season ahead with optimism and ambition,” Lusail sporting director Alan Karimi said.