Inter Milan & Iran Star Agrees Two-Year Contract With Olympiacos

Yahoo - Inter Milan striker Mehdi Taremi has reportedly agreed a two-year contract to join Greek giants Olympiacos.

This according to Greek outlet To10, via FCInterNews. They report that Olympiacos will pay Inter a fee of around €2 million.

With deadline day looming, Inter have still not managed to find a new club for striker Mehdi Taremi.

The Iranian has looked set to leave Inter for much of the summer transfer window.

And multiple potential destinations have emerged.

Reportedly, Leeds United and Fulham have shown an interest in bringing Taremi to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Ligue 1 side Lille have also come forward. As have Serie A new boys Sassuolo.

Botafogo and Flamengo had already tried to bring Taremi to Brazil. However, the 33-year-old has made clear that he prefers to stay in Europe.