Iran defeat India in 2025 CAFA Nations Cup [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Iran earned their second successive win in the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup, beating India 3-0 in Group B on Monday.

Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh gave Team Melli the lead just before the hour mark and two goals from Ali Alipour and Mehdi Taremi in the 89th and 90th minutes sealed a 3-0 win for Iran at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan.

Iran, who had defeated Afghanistan 3-1 in their opening match, are scheduled to play host Tajikistan on Thursday.

Group A consists of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Oman.

