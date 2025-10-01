U.S. denies visas for Iran football officials

Tehran Times - The U.S. government has not issued visas for Mehdi Taj, president of the Iran Football Federation, and Amir Ghalenoei, head coach of the national team, along with seven other federation members, to attend the 2026 World Cup draw ceremony.

Taj, the Vice President of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), who has a good relationship with Gianni Infantino, the FIFA president, has voiced his complaint to him. With Infantino’s involvement in this matter, visas for some individuals may be issued.

Infantino, in early September, assured the members of the Iran national football team that FIFA would do its utmost to resolve visa-related issues.