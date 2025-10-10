Russia Edges Past Iran 2-1 in International Friendly [VIDEO]

PLDC - The Russian national football team secured a 2-1 victory over Iran in a friendly clash on Friday night at Volgograd Arena.

The opening goal came in the 22nd minute when Dmitri Vorobyov latched onto a through pass from Anton Miranchuk and cleverly lifted the ball over Alireza Beiranvand to give the hosts the advantage.

Iran responded shortly after the break. In the 48th minute, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh — left unmarked in the box — converted a low cross from Saman Ghoddos to bring the game level.

Pushed on by a crowd of over 43,000 supporters, Russia continued to dominate possession and carve out chances. Their pressure paid off in the 70th minute when Aleksey Batrakov, striking from outside the penalty area with his right foot, beat Beiranvand to restore the lead.

Team Melli will remain in camp and is scheduled to face Tanzania on Tuesday in Dubai as part of their ongoing preparations.