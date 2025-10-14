Iran Secure 2-0 Victory Over Tanzania in Dubai Friendly [VIDEO]

PLDC - Iran’s national football team earned a comfortable 2-0 win against Tanzania in a friendly match held on Tuesday at Rashid Stadium in Dubai.

The opener came in the 17th minute after Mohammad Mohebi was fouled inside the penalty area. Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh stepped up and calmly converted from the spot to give Team Melli the lead.

Iran doubled the advantage nine minutes later. Mohebi’s strike took a deflection off Tanzanian defender Ibrahim Hamad, wrong-footing the goalkeeper and making it 2-0.

In the second half, substitute Alireza Jahanbakhsh found the net with a long-range effort, but the goal was disallowed due to a handball by Milad Mohammadi in the build-up.

The result comes just days after Iran’s 2-1 defeat against Russia in Volgograd.

Already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Iran will continue their preparations by taking part in a four-nation tournament in November in Dubai. Uzbekistan, Cape Verde, and Egypt have confirmed their participation alongside Team Melli.