Tractor edge Al Shorta 1–0 [VIDEO]

PLDC - Tractor FC continued their strong run in the AFC Champions League Elite 2025/26 with a narrow 1–0 victory over Iraq’s Al Shorta at Yadegar-e-Emam Stadium in Tabriz.

Mahdi Torabi scored the only goal of the game in the 26th minute after a quick one-touch combination between Tibor Halilović and Tomislav Strkalj. Tractor briefly thought they had doubled their lead through Mahdi Hazhemnezhad, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand delivered another outstanding performance, making several key saves to deny Al Shorta’s late pressure and secure a clean sheet.

With this result, Tractor move up to eight points from four matches, while Al Shorta remain with just one draw. The Iranian side will face PFC Nasaf of Uzbekistan on November 24.