Saleh Hardani Dropped by Esteghlal

PLDC - Esteghlal’s coaching staff have decided to part ways with Saleh Hardani following the events surrounding the Tehran derby.

Reports in recent hours had suggested that Hardani would no longer be part of Esteghlal’s plans, and head coach Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh is expected to confirm the decision during his press conference in Arak.

The decision comes after incidents during and following the derby, including disputes during the match and further tensions in the dressing room. Bakhtiarizadeh reportedly viewed the matter as serious enough to take disciplinary action against his second captain.

Hardani had been one of Esteghlal’s regular starters during the opening five weeks of the season and wore the captain’s armband in several matches in the absence of Roozbeh Cheshmi. His removal from the squad, particularly ahead of the important match against Aluminium Arak, represents one of Bakhtiarizadeh’s most significant decisions since taking charge of the Blues.

The decision is even more notable given Esteghlal’s current transfer restrictions and limited squad options. Despite the shortage of available players, Bakhtiarizadeh has chosen to prioritize discipline and his team’s internal standards.

Esteghlal will face Aluminium in Arak on Saturday, with Saman Touranian expected to replace Hardani on the right side of the defense. The Blues will be looking to return to winning ways without one of their most experienced players from the opening weeks of the season.