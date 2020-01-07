Published: - Jan 07, 2020

Tasnim – Lebanon national football team goalkeeper Mehdi Salim Khalil has reached an agreement to join Iranian football club Zob Ahan.

Khalil, who currently plays for Lebanese team Ahed, will pen a six-month contract with Zob Ahan for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old goalie helped Ahed win the 2019 AFC Cup, the first in Lebanese history.

Khalil is known as "the Mountain" due to his height. He was the fifth tallest goalkeeper at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.