Published: - Jan 07, 2020

Tasnim – South African attacking midfielder Ayanda Patosi has been linked with a return to Iranian club Esteghlal.

Patosi, who signed for Emirati side Baniyas on a season-long loan deal in July 2019, is going to leave the team and has reportedly reached an agreement with Esteghlal.

He joined Esteghlal on loan from Cape Town City in January 2019 for the remainder of the season and scored four goals in 12 matches.

Esteghlal has also reached an agreement with Zob Ahan forward Arsalan Motahari.

The Blues are favorites to win Iran professional League after seven years.