Published: - Jan 08, 2020

PLDC – Media reports suggest that Iranian football club Tractor has set its sight on signing Senegalese striker Ibrahima Toure.

Toure has posted an image of himself on his Instagram with Tractor logo and fueled speculation that he is going to join the Iranian football team.

Toure joined Iranian football team Paykan from Wydad Casablanca in 2007.

He penned a contract with another Iranian team Persepolis one year later but after one year left Tehran to join Sepahan on a two-year contract.

Now, the ex- Monaco forward is reportedly going to return to Iran.

Tractor, headed by Saket Elhami, is a favorite to win Iran Professional League for the first time ever.