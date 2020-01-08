Published: - Jan 08, 2020

Tasnim – Esteghlal football team of Iran completed January signing of Amir Arsalan Motahari on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old forward has joined the Blues on an 18-month contract.

The details of the contract fee have not been revealed.

Motahari started his football career in 2014 in Naft Tehran and has also played in Iranian teams Tractor and Pars Jonoubi and Omani team Saham.

Esteghlal has also reportedly reached an agreement with South African attacking midfielder Ayanda Patosi.