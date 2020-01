Published: - Jan 09, 2020

PLDC – Former Persepolis goalkeeper Nader Bagheri passed away at the age of 51 on Wednesday.

The custodian played 75 matches for Persepolis and became runner-up twice with the Iranian team.

Bagheri started his career with Pas and has also played for Shamooshak and Foolad.

He worked as goalkeeping coach at Pars Jonoubi in the current season.

Bagheri has died because of internal infections.