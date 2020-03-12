Published: - Mar 12, 2020

Tasnim - Iran futsal goalkeeper Farzaneh Tavasoli has been nominated for Best Female Goalkeeper of the World.

According to Futsal Planet, Tavasoli will vie with nine other women to win the one of the most traditional prizes of futsal.

She helped Iran win 2018 AFC Women's Futsal Championship.

Nominees are as follow:

(in strict alphabetical order!)

*Ana Carolina Caliari Sestari (BRA/ITA)

Montesilvano C5 Femminile (ITA) - ITALY N.T.

*Ana Catarina Silva Pereira (POR)

Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) - PORTUGAL N.T.

*Flaviani do Nascimento "Flavi" (BRA)

Futsal Feminino Taboão da Serra (BRA) - BRAZIL N.T.

*Anastasia Ivanova (RUS)

FK Aurora Sankt-Peterburg (RUS) - RUSSIA N.T.

*Júlia Inês Melz (BRA)

Cianorte Futsal Feminino (BRA)

*Marta Balbuena (ESP)

C.D. Futsi Atlético Navalcarnero (ESP) - SPAIN N.T.

*Sofia Victoria Olivera Trakimas "Chofy" (URU)

Club Atlético Peñarol (URU)

*Silvia Aguete Outón (ESP)

Poio Pescamar F. S. (ESP) - SPAIN N.T.

*Farzaneh Tavasoli Sis (IRN)

Namino Isfahan (IRN) - IRAN N.T.

*Ayaka Yamamoto (JPN)

SWH Ladies Futsal Club (JPN)