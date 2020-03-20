Published: - Mar 20, 2020

Tasnim – On the eve of Iranian New Year, Italian football club A.S. Roma has wanted its Iranian fans to take care of themselves.

This year, COVID-19 has transformed Iran’s Nowruz.

Iran is under a partial lockdown as the health ministry confirms the death toll from the virus has topped 1,200, and Iranians are encouraging each other to stay at home.

“Happy Nowruz to those ones who celebrate the tradition across the world. We sincerely request take care of yourselves and your family in these days,” the Serie A club tweeted.