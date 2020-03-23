Published: - Mar 23, 2020

PLDC – Esteghlal football club media director, Mohammad Nourifar, says that the team’s head of board of directors Esmaeil Khalilzadeh is recovering from coronavirus.

Last week, Khalilzadeh, who went Rasht in Gilan Province to visit his wife, was diagnosed with coronavirus but he has recovered from the disease, Nourifar said.

Esteghlal's doctor Kaveh Sotoudeh has also suspicious symptoms of the COVID-19 virus, he confirmed.

Iranian football players have been told to stay at home after insisting it would be "inappropriate" to return to training.