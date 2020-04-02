Published: - Apr 02, 2020

PLDC - Iran Football League Organization president Soheil Mehdi has said that they are going to resume the Iran Professional League.

Iranian football leagues at all levels have been postponed until April 20 due to coronavirus concerns.

Now, Mehdi says that there are three ways ahead to resume the league.

“First, we will wait to see when COVID-19 will be eradicated forever,” Mehdi said.

“The second way is we will wait to see when the AFC Champions League will be resumed and the third way is how we can hold the competition in Ramadan,” he added.

Many coaches and players across the world have started to take pay cuts during coronavirus but Mehdi says Asian Football Confederation will make the final decision about the Iranian players because there are some details in their contracts and the league organization cannot make any decision.