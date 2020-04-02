Published: - Apr 02, 2020

Tasnim – Persepolis forward Anthony Stokes reveals he would ‘love’ to return to Hibernian for a fourth time.

In January he penned a six month deal with Persian Gulf giant Persepolis but due to the coronavirus outbreak that deal will expire before he has the opportunity to join the club.

And Stokes, still only 31 years of age, has confessed that he would jump at another chance with Hibs.

“I loved Hibs and, even the last time I was there, I would have loved to stay longer,” Stokes told deadlinenews.co.uk.

“I probably could have stayed at the club but I just stand my ground sometimes and that can go against me. I wish I had stayed longer, I do,” he added.

“I definitely want to come back to Scotland or the UK. Where I end up? I don’t know. To be honest, I would love to have another stint at Hibs but it’s unlikely that’ll ever happen,” Stokes stated.