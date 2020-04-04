Published: - Apr 04, 2020

Tasnim – Iranian international defender Majid Hosseini will stay at Trabzonspor next season, Gazetedamga reported.

According to the site, the Iranian stopper, who joined the Turkish top-flight team on a two-year contract in 2018, will remain in the team next season.

As per the agreement, Hosseini will be paid 600,000 euros.

Trabzonspor is planning to extend the contract formally as soon as possible.

Hosseini was one of Iran national football team member at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.