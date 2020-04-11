Published: - Apr 11, 2020

Tasnim – Iran national football team remained in the 33rd place in the latest FIFA World Ranking list released on Thursday.

Team Melli is second in Asia behind Japan (28th).

Belgium remained unchanged at the top of the table, followed by France, Brazil and England.

The ongoing measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 have resulted in little football of late and, consequently, next-to-no movement in the latest FIFA World Ranking.

The next edition of FIFA’s World Ranking list is due to be published on June 11.