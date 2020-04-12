Published: - Apr 12, 2020

PLDC - Sadegh Doroodgar, the head of the federation's Football Financial Department, says that the Iran Professional League (IPL) will resume in June.

The all-sports competitions have been postponed in Iran due to coronavirus outbreak.

This is a global crisis, and all leagues and clubs in the world face similar financial challenges. Most clubs in the world are asking all staff (including players) to accept a substantial wage reduction.

“Coronavirus is a world challenge and soccer's major stakeholders are involved in the situation. We have to sit down with all the stakeholders and parties involved (clubs) to come to an agreement,” Doroodgar said.

“All countries have postponed the football matches but they are in relation with the stakeholders and we have to work on the issue as well,” he added.

“We are responsible for marketing and have to fulfill our commitment. But if the organizers decide to finish the competition, we will have to make a new decision,” he said.

Doroodgar also said he hopes the Persian Gulf Pro League will resume in June.