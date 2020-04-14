Published: - Apr 14, 2020

Tasnim - The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Monday pays special tribute to the AFC doctors and medical practitioners who continue to risk their lives to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in this latest #BreakTheChain series.

More than 100 Asian icons have joined the public awareness campaign and the spotlight shifts to the true heroes - battling bravely and selflessly in the front lines to ensure that their communities and loved ones remain protected and safe.

AFC Medical Officer and CEO of the FIFA/AFC Medical Centre of Excellence, Dr. Zohreh Haratian, who works at the Iran Mall Sports Medicine Centre which was converted into a field hospital equipped with 3,000 beds, helped patients affected by the coronavirus even after her own father was tested positive.

“I couldn’t visit my father but kept in touch with him through technology. I, myself, suffered from symptoms and was quarantined but was immediately back in action when my test results returned negative.

“My colleagues and I did our best to help fight back against the virus while also creating a campaign titled #football 1_0 Corona. Together with reputed professional footballers we advised people to take care of their health and informed them of how important it is to stay at home.

“We the medical team‏ are working together like a football team doing our best to win the fight against COVID-19. Everyone around the world are cheering and praying and crossing their fingers for us to win. We shouldn't let them down,” she said.