Published: - Sep 04, 2020

PLDC - Following the defeat of Esteghlal in the final match of Iran’s Hazfi Cup, the club said that it will officially start talks to return Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni.

In the final match of Iran’s Hazfi Cup on Thursday, Tractor edged past Esteghlal 3-2 to win the title. Following the match, the club released an official statement on the status of the team’s coach in the next season.

“From tonight, Esteghlal’s authorities will start official negotiations to remove previous barriers and return Stramaccioni through an invitation for him based on previous contract,” reads the statement, adding that the return of the Italian coach would also prevent further financial loss for the club.

The release of the statement signals the end of Esteghlal’s cooperation with current coach Farhad Majidi who had announced his resignation last week after reports suggested that the club’s officials had already kicked off talks with the Italian coach, rendering the move as an offense. Majidi had agreed to lead the team just in the final match of Hazfi Cup.

Stramaccioni first joined the Blues in June 2019 on a two-year contract but despite gaining good results, he resigned in December due to club’s problems for paying his wage.

Meanwhile, it is not clear who will coach Esteghlal as the team is set to play in the AFC Champions League group stage matches in the coming weeks in Qatar.