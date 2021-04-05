Published: - Apr 05, 2021

Tehran Times - Mojtaba Khorshidi has been named as new director of Iran national football team.

Khorshidi was named as head coach of Machine Sazi football team on Saturday but was sacked after several hours.

On Monday, Khorshidi was appointed as Iran director.

That seems a little wired since Khorshidi has not enough experience for the position.

Iran national football team prepare for the four must-win match in the 2022 World Cup qualification.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ will meet Cambodia, Hong Kong, Bahrain and Iraq in a centralized venue in Bahrain.