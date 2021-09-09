Published: - Sep 09, 2021

PLDC - A spokesperson with the Feyenoord has reacted to reports of the probable absence of Alireza Jahanbakhsh in Tuesday's match against an Israeli team.

The Dutch team will take on Israel’s Maccabi Haifa FC on September 14 at Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa in Group E of UEFA Europa Conference League 2021.

In 2016, when Jahanbakhsh was playing for AZ Alkmaar, he was absent in two home and away matches against an Israeli team. And reports indicate that he may not represent his team in Tuesday's match as well.

According to a Dutch website Trouw, a spokesman with Feyenoord said that the status of players who will play in the European league will become clear after all players come back to the team’s camp from their international duty.

Jahanbakhsh was one of the key players of Iran in the two recent matches of Iran against Syria and Iraq and managed to score two goals as well.

Iran considers Israel as an ‘occupying regime’ and hence, does not recognize it as a ‘state’. Athletes from Iran usually do not play against representatives from Israel as an expression of support for the Palestinian people.