Portugal beat Iran to book Japan clash [VIDEO]

FIFA - Portugal beat Iran to secure a FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup quarter-final against Japan, leaving their victims to play on-song Belarus.

IR Iran 5-7 Portugal

Iran goals: Mohammadali Nazarzadeh (2), Reza Amiri, Mohammadali Mokhtari

Portugal goals: Andre Lourenco (2), Be Martins (2), Coimbra, Jordan, Miguel Pintado

Player of the Match: Andre Lourenco

Portugal produced a palatial performance to beat IR Iran and book a FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ quarter-final against Japan. Ali Naderi’s side must now battle on-fire Belarus for a last-four berth.

Team Melli struck first inside The Paradise Arena. Seyed Mirjalili dribbled the ball forward and, with the Portuguese expecting a trademark volley, cannily played a perfect pass to Mohammadali Nazarzadeh, whose excellent, acrobatic finish gave Pedro Mano no chance. Andre Lourenco equalised, but Iran regained the lead through Reza Amiri’s stunning overhead kick.

A period of Portuguese dominance then ensued. Leo Martins, one of the most lethal finishers on the planet, turned provider as they netted five goals without reply. Mohammadali Mokhtari pulled one back in style, only for Miguel Pintado to restore Portugal’s four-goal advantage. Nazarzadeh and Mokhtari pulled two back for Iran, but it was too little, too late.