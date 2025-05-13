Clarence Seedorf Joins Esteghlal

PLDC - The former star of AC Milan, Ajax, and Real Madrid will join Esteghlal Football Club as a sports advisor.

Clarence Seedorf, a well-known figure in Dutch football and a regular analyst on UEFA Champions League programs, has agreed to collaborate with Esteghlal in a consulting role.

Following negotiations in early April in Dubai between CEO Ali Nazari Juybari and board member Mahmoudreza Babaei — and with the approval of board chairman Ali Tajernia — the agreement has now been finalized. Seedorf will begin his role as sporting director, overseeing the club’s technical affairs.

Seedorf is considered a prominent global football figure. He is married to an Iranian woman, Sepideh Makramati, and frequently attends red carpet events and international ceremonies with her. The couple owns a residence in Tehran, and based on the agreement, Seedorf is scheduled to spend approximately two weeks each month in the city while continuing his other professional commitments, including his contracts with TV networks and the Dutch Football Federation.