AFC Awards - Iran secured three of the top individual honors.

AFC - Saudi Arabian maestro Salem Al Dawsari was named the AFC Player of the Year and Japan star Hana Takahashi claimed the AFC Women’s Player of the Year honour on Thursday night at the dazzling AFC Awards Riyadh 2025 presented by NEOM.



The pair took home the ultimate accolade of being Asia’s finest at the 29th edition of the gala, which also crowned winners from across 18 other categories on a memorable occasion at the iconic King Fahad Cultural Center.



Al Dawsari was recognised for a stellar 2024/25 season that saw him finish as top scorer in the AFC Champions League Elite™ to help Al Hilal SFC reach the last four, while also starring at the FIFA Club World Cup in their run to the Quarter-finals. At domestic level, the 34-year-old became the all-time assist leader in the league and scored 15 times.



The win is Al Dawsari’s second after his 2022 prize and makes him the first Saudi Arabian to repeat the feat, and only the fourth to ever do so after Japan’s Hidetoshi Nakata, Qatar’s Akram Afif and Uzbekistan’s Server Djeparov.



He said: “I want to thank everyone who has supported me in achieving this award. This achievement is not the end of the road, but rather the beginning of greater ambitions. I will continue to work to raise my national flag high on the international stage.”



Takahashi was rewarded for her sparkling performances as the 25-year-old spearheaded Urawa Red Diamonds Ladies’ domestic cup triumph as well as a third-placed league finish, while featuring in their journey to the AFC Women’s Champions League™ Quarter-finals. The defender was deployed upfront to great effect, scoring 12 times across all competitions.



The Nadeshiko international was part of the 2025 SheBelieves Cup-winning squad, and the first-time nominee becomes the sixth different Japanese winner of this award. Speaking via a video message, Takahashi said: “I am deeply honoured… and it is tremendously encouraging to have my efforts from last season recognised. I aim to (continue to) deliver strong results for both the national team and my club, striving to help elevate women's football across Asia.”

For masterminding DPR Korea’s stunning title wins at both the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2024 and AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup™ 2024, Ri Song Ho was named the AFC Coach of the Year (Men). Marziyeh Jafari of the Islamic Republic of Iran became the first-ever AFC Coach of the Year (Women) winner from her country for her achievements with Bam Khatoon Women’s FC and the IR Iran women’s national team, who qualified for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026™ under her charge.



Salar Aghapour became the seventh IR Iran recipient of the AFC Futsal Player of the Year trophy, starring at the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024 where he netted six goals to cement his status as a world-class talent.



Korea Republic sensation Lee Kang-in picked up his first AFC Asian International Player of the Year (Men) award following a season where he won the UEFA Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain and also helped the Taegeuk Warriors qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The AFC Asian International Player of the Year (Women) trophy went to Japanese magician Maika Hamano, who won a domestic treble with Chelsea FC and played her part in the Nadeshiko’s SheBelieves Cup success.



The first-ever Australian nominee for the AFC Youth Player of the Year (Men), Alex Badolato, added the accolade to his AFC U20 Asian Cup™ China 2025 winners’ medal, where he took Most Valuable Player honours. Off the back of winning both the FIFA U-17 and U-20 Women’s World Cup titles, Choe Il Son of DPR Korea was recognised as the AFC Youth Player of the Year (Women).



Asian football’s highest individual accolade, the AFC Diamond of Asia, was bestowed upon The Football Association of Hong Kong, China Limited’s Honorary President Timothy Fok, who is the 18th recipient of the prestigious award.



On a magnificent night of celebrations, the stellar efforts of the AFC’s Member Associations and Regional Associations were feted as well, while DPR Korea’s remarkable feats of sweeping both the Asian and world titles at U17 and U20 women’s levels saw the DPR Korea Football Association receive the AFC President's Recognition Award for Outstanding Achievement.



Please see below for the full AFC Awards Riyadh 2025 presented by NEOM Roll of Honour, in order of the award presentation on the night:



AFC Diamond of Asia

Timothy Fok Tsun Ting



AFC President’s Recognition Award for Outstanding Achievement

DPR Korea Football Association



AFC Member Association of the Year

Platinum: Saudi Arabian Football Federation

Diamond: The Football Association of Thailand

Gold: The Football Association of Hong Kong, China Limited

Ruby: Lao Football Federation



AFC Regional Association of the Year

ASEAN Football Federation



AFC President’s Recognition Awards for Grassroots Football

Gold: United Arab Emirates Football Association

Silver: Football Association of Malaysia

Bronze: Bangladesh Football Federation



AFC Coach of the Year (Women)

Marziyeh Jafari (Bam Khatoon Women's FC and IRN)



AFC Coach of the Year (Men)

Ri Song Ho (DPR Korea U20 Women and PRK)



AFC Futsal Player of the Year

Salar Aghapour (Gohar Zamin and IRN)



AFC Women’s Player of the Year

Hana Takahashi (Urawa Red Diamonds Ladies and JPN)



AFC Player of the Year

Salem Al Dawsari (Al Hilal SFC and KSA)



The awards below were announced in Riyadh and will be presented at an opportune time:



AFC Asian International Player of the Year (Women)

Maika Hamano (Chelsea FC and JPN)



AFC Asian International Player of the Year (Men)

Lee Kang-in (Paris Saint-Germain and KOR)



AFC Youth Player of the Year (Women)

Choe Il Son (4.25 SC and PRK)



AFC Youth Player of the Year (Men)

Alex Badolato (Melbourne Victory and AUS)



AFC Referees Special Award

Alireza Faghani (AUS)

Anton Shchetinin (AUS)

Ashley Beecham (AUS)

Note: all three are award recipients