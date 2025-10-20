Tractor Thrash Sharjah 5-0 in AFC Champions League Elite Clash [VIDEO]

PLDC - Tractor FC claimed a sensational 5-0 away victory over Sharjah FC in the AFC Champions League Elite 2025/26, securing their first win of the campaign in dominant fashion.

Regi Lushkja fired a quick brace in the 8th and 11th minutes, giving the Iranian side a dream start. Mehdi Hashemnezhad made it 3-0 before halftime, followed by Danial Esmaeilifar in first-half stoppage time. Substitute Masoud Zayer Kazemayni sealed the rout six minutes from time.

The emphatic result moves Tractor to five points, overtaking Sharjah, who suffered their first defeat of the tournament.

Head coach Dragan Skočić’s team controlled the match from start to finish, with Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh contributing two assists in a standout performance.

With momentum finally on their side, Tractor now look firmly back in contention in Group A of the AFC Champions League Elite.