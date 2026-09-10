Sardar Azmoun Returns to Iran National Team

PLDC - Sardar Azmoun is set to return to the Iran national team after spending the past several months away from international duty.

The striker has been included in the national team's latest registration list, paving the way for him to rejoin the squad and once again wear the Iran shirt following a period of absence.

Azmoun made his senior international debut in 2014 at the age of just 19 and gradually established himself as one of Iran's most important attacking players.

The experienced forward has so far made 91 appearances for Team Melli and scored 57 goals, placing him third on Iran's all-time list of leading international goalscorers.