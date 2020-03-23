Published: - Mar 23, 2020

Tasnim - Iranian Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Masoud Soltanifar said that the country’s most popular football clubs Esteghlal and Persepolis will be ceded to the private sector in the current Iranian year.

"Privatization is in line with our new policy to develop the two clubs,” Soltanifar said.

The government cabinet has previously agreed abandoning the two big cultural-sport companies to the private sector but it has never happened.

The long awaited privatization of the clubs will be done in the Iranian calendar year, Soltanifar added.