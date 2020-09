Published: - Sep 09, 2020

Tasnim – Matin Karimzadeh penned a three-year contract with Esteghlal football team.

The 21-year-old player, who was a member of Iran at the 2019 AFC U23 Championship, plays at left-back.

He has joined Esteghlal from Pars Jonoubi that relegated from the Iran Professional League.

Mohammad Hossein Moradmand has also reached an agreement to join Esteghlal.

Esteghlal had already signed Tractor goalkeeper Rashid Mazaheri.

It is also going to sign Paykan midfielder Saeid Vasei.