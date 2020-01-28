Published: - Jan 28, 2020

Tasnim – Serbian striker Darko Bjedov joined Iranian football club Zob Ahan.

The 31-year-old forward started his career with Zeleznicar Beograd in 2007.

Later he played for several Belgrade clubs, Radnicki, Cukaricki and Mladenovac.

Zob Ahan is 11 points above the relegation zone in the Iran Professional League after a run of just four wins in their last 17 matches.

The Isfahan-based football club has already hired Montenegrin coach Miodrag Radulovic.