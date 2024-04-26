Taremi Has Already Undergone Medicals at Inter: Report

Tasnim – Porto and Iran striker Mehdi Taremi has already undergone medicals ahead of a free transfer to Inter Milan this summer.

Italian news outlet FCInterNews also reports that Taremi’s brother was recently in Milan ahead of the striker’s move.

It is not exactly a secret that Taremi will be joining Inter this summer.

The 31-year-old was already a target for the Nerazzurri since at least last summer.

Inter had balked at a high asking price from Taremi’s club Porto. Therefore, It signed Marko Arnautovic from Bologna instead.

However, Inter’s interest in signing Taremi never diminished.

And the Nerazzurri was very much aware of the Iranian international’s contract situation.

Taremi’s deal with Porto runs out at the end of June of this year.

Therefore, Taremi is available on a free transfer in just a couple of months when his contract expires.