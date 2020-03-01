Published: - Mar 01, 2020

kxan36news - Iranian midfielder, “Zenit” Serdar Azmoun will not be able to help the team in the match of the 20th round of the championship of Russia on football against Lokomotiv.

according to Sport24, the player will not play because of illness. Azmoun is one of the leaders of the attack of the St. Petersburg club. In the current season on account of his 7 goals and 5 assists in the League.

in Addition, this meeting will not be able to play the full 90 minutes and received damage recently Russia striker Artem Dzyuba. Earlier, the chief coach of “Zenit” Sergey Semak said that the final decision will be made right before the match.

the Beginning of the match, which will be held in Saint-Petersburg, at 19:00. Zenit top the table, ahead of second coming “Krasnodar” for 10 points.