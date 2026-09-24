Uzbekistan 3-1 Iran: Team Melli Suffer Heavy Friendly Defeat [VIDEO]

Rouzbeh Cheshmi   Friendly Match  

Uzbekistan 3-1 Iran

PLDC - Iran suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Uzbekistan in their first friendly of the FIFA international window on Thursday.

Team Melli faced Fabio Cannavaro’s Uzbekistan at Istiqlol Stadium in Fergana, where the hosts secured a convincing victory.

Iran produced a below-par performance and were punished for a series of mistakes. Uzbekistan captain Eldor Shomurodov opened the scoring in the 10th minute before Iran drew level shortly after halftime.

Shomurodov restored Uzbekistan’s lead from the penalty spot in the 58th minute to complete his brace, while substitute Khusayin Norchaev scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to seal a 3-1 victory for the hosts.

The defeat gives Amir Ghalenoei’s side a disappointing start to the international window, with Iran now turning their attention to their next friendly against Russia on September 29.

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